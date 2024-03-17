close global

Verstappen warned over 'stupid' F1 move as Bearman role revealed for Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has been warned by Giancarlo Fisichella that leaving Red Bull could be one of the biggest mistakes of his career.

Ferrari chief REVEALS Bearman F1 Australian Grand Prix role

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur has confirmed that Oliver Bearman will once again be on hand to help Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix.

NEW F1 jump start claim emerges after Norris escaped Saudi scandal

Another Formula 1 star has been dragged into the jump start scandal that left fans confused during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Famous F1 track makes £43MILLION investment in bid to dodge AXE

A famous Formula 1 circuit has made a huge investment in its infrastructure, stating it is determined to remain on the calendar.

Liberty Media targets '£3.5 BILLION' motorsport investment

Formula 1 owners Liberty Media are reportedly exploring an investment opportunity in another popular median of motorsport.

F1 News Today: FIA complaint made by Horner accuser as Newey admits Red Bull future risk
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA complaint made by Horner accuser as Newey admits Red Bull future risk

  • Yesterday 16:01
Legendary Hamilton F1 era ends as Cullen shares cryptic post - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Legendary Hamilton F1 era ends as Cullen shares cryptic post - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 16, 2024 23:57

Verstappen warned over 'stupid' F1 move as Bearman role revealed for Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Steiner admits to MAJOR Haas mistake

  • 2 hours ago
F1 champion gives DAMNING verdict on Ricciardo future

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton hits out at 'SHOCKING' Mercedes performance

  • Yesterday 20:58
FIA announce big update on 'Horner Red Bull accuser complaint'

  • Yesterday 19:57
Schumacher reveals Hamilton has given him HUGE F1 boost

  • Yesterday 19:12
