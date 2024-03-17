Verstappen warned over 'stupid' F1 move as Bearman role revealed for Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has been warned by Giancarlo Fisichella that leaving Red Bull could be one of the biggest mistakes of his career.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari chief REVEALS Bearman F1 Australian Grand Prix role

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur has confirmed that Oliver Bearman will once again be on hand to help Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

NEW F1 jump start claim emerges after Norris escaped Saudi scandal

Another Formula 1 star has been dragged into the jump start scandal that left fans confused during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Famous F1 track makes £43MILLION investment in bid to dodge AXE

A famous Formula 1 circuit has made a huge investment in its infrastructure, stating it is determined to remain on the calendar.

➡️ READ MORE

Liberty Media targets '£3.5 BILLION' motorsport investment

Formula 1 owners Liberty Media are reportedly exploring an investment opportunity in another popular median of motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

Related