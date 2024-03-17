Liberty Media targets '£3.5BILLION' motorsport investment

Formula 1 owners Liberty Media are reportedly exploring an investment opportunity in another popular median of motorsport.

The group have owned Formula 1 for eight years since acquiring it for just over $4 billion (£3bn) in late 2016, helping to transform its coverage and reach.

READ MORE: Ferrari chief REVEALS Bearman F1 Australian Grand Prix role

Pioneering the success of Drive to Survive, a North American expansion and rapid worldwide growth – they have helped reach an audience that remained untapped until very recently.

And now they could be looking to do the same thing with another motorsport, encouraged by their recent work.

READ MORE: Christian Horner Red Bull investigation result ‘APPEALED’

Liberty Media have owned Formula 1 for 8 years

The F1 grid roars through the Circuit of the Americas

Liberty Media eye new opportunity

According to Sky News, Liberty Media could be interested in making a move to acquire the MotoGP series, with long-standing owner Bridgepoint seeking a sale.

Over 18 years they too have helped the two-wheeled sport to grow since acquiring it for a reported £500 million in 2006, but Liberty Media could represent a chance to take the MotoGP brand to another level.

It’s unlikely to reach a similar level of fanfare to Formula 1, but judging by the success of their previous operations, fans should not be averse to this move going ahead.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce MAJOR update in Ford partnership after Horner chaos

Related