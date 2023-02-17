Gasly 'jealous' as Yuki Tsunoda poses with Pogba at Juventus game

Stuart Hodge

Friday 17 February 2023 19:00 - Updated: 19:23

Just as Zinedine Zidane was finding F1 on Thursday night, AlphaTauri star Yuki Tsunoda was finding football.

While French soccer icon Zidane was being unveiled as a new ambassador for Alpine at the launch of the their new A523 car, Tsunoda was taking in his first ever soccer match.

The Japanese star visited Turin to see Italian giants Juventus host Nantes in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Turin's Allianz Arena.

Yuki Tsunoda watched Juventus vs Nantes in Turin.

Tsunoda hails Juventus and meets Paul Pogba

And while Juve were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by their French visitors, Tsunoda was very impressed with their performance.

He was also pictured with Juventus midfielder and former Manchester United star Paul Pogba - who has missed all of this season so far through injury.

Pogba though was all smiles as he posed for pictures with Tsunoda, while the 22-year-old Tsunoda was over the moon to receive a Juventus shirt with his name on the back.

Tsunoda's former AlphaTauri team-mate Pierre Gasly, now with Alpine, showed that the famous bromance between the pair lives on as he responded with "Im little jealous, ngl".

Afterwards he thanked the Bianconeri in an Instagram post, saying: "First live game ✅ these Juventus guys are pretty good at this football thing, thanks for inviting me and showing me around!"

READ MORE: Zinedine Zidane signs for Alpine in launch shocker



