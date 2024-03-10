Russell insists he can BEAT Verstappen if he joins Mercedes
George Russell has backed his ability in the case that Max Verstappen leaves Red Bull to join Mercedes in the future.
The Silver Arrows driver enters his third year alongside seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in 2024 – his last as his team-mate before a headline switch to Ferrari.
Silly season is in early swing, with rumours of potential driver swaps at almost every team for next season.
Russell: I welcome the challenge
With a new set of technical regulations in 2026, long-term aspirations are in mind for drivers who want to put themselves in the best position to win in the future – including current champion Max Verstappen.
Speaking in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix drivers’ press conference, Russell backed himself to beat anyone on the F1 grid.
“This is my third season alongside Lewis, the greatest driver of all time,” he said.
“I feel I’ve done a pretty good job alongside him. So, whoever were to line up alongside me next year or the years to come I welcome the challenge.
“I focus on me, and I believe I’m good enough to beat anyone on the grid,” he continued.
“Any team wants to have the best driver lineup possible. Right now Max is the best driver on the grid, so if any team had the chance to sign Max they would 100 per cent be taking it.”
