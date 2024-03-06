Russell hits out at Hamilton claims after Bahrain struggles

Mercedes driver George Russell has said that he is unaware of the differences between his car and Lewis Hamilton's during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Russell comfortably out-qualified his outgoing team-mate, starting the race up in third while Hamilton could only manage ninth.

That performance was downplayed by seven-time world champion Hamilton stating that he and Russell were on different setups with their cars, with his Mercedes more suitable for race conditions.

As it happened, Hamilton suffered problems during the race and could only slightly improve on a poor qualifying by finishing down in seventh, while Russell dropped out of the podium positions, but still took home a top-five finish.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton both experienced problems with their W15 in Bahrain

George Russell is hoping to more closely challenge Lewis Hamilton in 2024

Lewis Hamilton will ditch George Russell when he joins Ferrari in 2025

Russell-Hamilton team-mate battle hots up

Now, Russell has questioned Hamilton's comments about their different qualifying setups, suggesting that the disparity between the two drivers could simply be down to driver performance on the day.

“Many people have said this," he told media after the race when asked about Hamilton's comments.

“I don’t really know the big differences, to be honest, because as far as I’m aware with the cars we’re pretty similar.

“I don’t really focus too much on his set-up. Mine was actually more set up for the race than the set-up he ran. At least it was on Friday [for qualifying].”

