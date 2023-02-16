Gasly banking on Alpine 'special story' with former rival Ocon

Ewan Gale

Thursday 16 February 2023 19:39

New Alpine recruit Pierre Gasly believes he holds a "special story" with team-mate Esteban Ocon.

The former AlphaTauri and Red Bull driver has joined the Enstone-and-Viry-based outfit to create an all-French line-up with Ocon.

Whilst excitement for the move has been high internally, talk since the signing as Fernando Alonso's replacement has been around the rivalry the duo had during their junior racing days.

Concerns over a tough relationship were shrugged off by both drivers and team principal Otmar Szafnauer ahead of the new campaign and now Gasly is focused on creating a harmonious future.

Gasly 'honoured' by Alpine move

“Esteban and I have known each other for a long time, and we’ve grown up racing together," said Gasly.

"It’s a really special story that the two of us are now, not only in Formula 1, but we are both race winners in Formula 1 and now team-mates at the French team on the grid.

"It’s a true honour to represent France in this sport and that is made even more special now I’ve joined Alpine alongside Esteban.

"We must motivate each other and galvanize the team so we all reach our aims. It’s an exciting year ahead!”