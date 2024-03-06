close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner makes key revelation as Brundle reveals F1’s BIGGEST mistake – GPFans F1 Recap

Horner makes key revelation as Brundle reveals F1’s BIGGEST mistake – GPFans F1 Recap

Horner makes key revelation as Brundle reveals F1’s BIGGEST mistake – GPFans F1 Recap

Horner makes key revelation as Brundle reveals F1’s BIGGEST mistake – GPFans F1 Recap

Christian Horner has delivered his verdict after Andretti’s attempt to enter the Formula 1 grid as a new team was rejected over the winter - and he revealed a way they could enter the grid sooner than people would think.

➡️ READ MORE

Brundle blasts F1's 'biggest mistake EVER' in passionate speech

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has been looking back on a 'hateful' rule change brought into Formula 1 a decade ago.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight

Red Bull are already planning on extending their lead at the front of the F1 pack as we approach just the second race of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff leaps to driver's defence amid Hamilton replacement rumours

Toto Wolff has come to the defence of Mercedes protégée Andrea Kimi Antonelli after he suffered a difficult opening weekend to his rookie season.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: McLaren F1 starlet reveals 'AMAZING' offseason change factor

With nearly 60 decades of F1 experience behind them, it's little wonder that having McLaren as your team can make such a difference when preparing for an upcoming season - and one driver has certainly seen how that is the case.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Formula 1 Christian Horner Toto Wolff Martin Brundle
F1 News Today: Verstappen 'set to LEAVE' Red Bull as FIA responds to Ben Sulayem scandal
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen 'set to LEAVE' Red Bull as FIA responds to Ben Sulayem scandal

  • Yesterday 19:29
Red Bull hold crisis meeting as Marko '13-second sacking' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull hold crisis meeting as Marko '13-second sacking' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 5, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Horner makes key revelation as Brundle reveals F1’s BIGGEST mistake – GPFans F1 Recap

  • 42 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 confirm RETURN of iconic Russell fan favourite

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo defends relationship with RB figure following 'conflict'

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen issues DAMNING verdict on Horner saga

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Analysis

Burden worth BILLIONS - Is F1 becoming a Liberty Media liability?

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton drove Bahrain GP in MIDAIR following incident

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x