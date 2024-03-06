Horner makes key revelation as Brundle reveals F1’s BIGGEST mistake – GPFans F1 Recap

Christian Horner has delivered his verdict after Andretti’s attempt to enter the Formula 1 grid as a new team was rejected over the winter - and he revealed a way they could enter the grid sooner than people would think.

➡️ READ MORE

Brundle blasts F1's 'biggest mistake EVER' in passionate speech

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has been looking back on a 'hateful' rule change brought into Formula 1 a decade ago.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight

Red Bull are already planning on extending their lead at the front of the F1 pack as we approach just the second race of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff leaps to driver's defence amid Hamilton replacement rumours

Toto Wolff has come to the defence of Mercedes protégée Andrea Kimi Antonelli after he suffered a difficult opening weekend to his rookie season.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: McLaren F1 starlet reveals 'AMAZING' offseason change factor

With nearly 60 decades of F1 experience behind them, it's little wonder that having McLaren as your team can make such a difference when preparing for an upcoming season - and one driver has certainly seen how that is the case.

➡️ READ MORE

Related