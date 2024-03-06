Horner reveals Andretti F1 entry option for 2025

Christian Horner has delivered his verdict after Andretti’s attempt to enter the Formula 1 grid as a new team was rejected over the winter.

F1 decided against admitting Andretti into the sport for 2025, with the main reason listed being a fear that they would fail to ‘provide value’ to the championship.

It means that for now, there will be no 11th team in F1, at a time when a lack of excitement on-track could be ignited by the addition of a new team for the first time in nine years.

There are a few teams that Andretti could seek to buy, but putting a deal together and implementing their own infrastructure would take time and money that has already been invested into wind tunnel models for the current F1 cars.

Andretti were denied entry to F1 before 2026

Horner presents opportunity for Andretti

Speaking to the media about the Andretti rejection at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Christian Horner revealed his opinion on the matter and suggested how the team could make its way onto next season's grid.

"Formula 1 made its position clear," Horner told the media.

Christian Horner helped lead Red Bull's Jaguar takeover in 2004

"It doesn't mean that Andretti can't come, it just means that they can't come as a new or 11th team.

"So, the opportunity still exists for them to take over an existing franchise or team if they can reach commercial terms."

Andretti’s next best opportunity to join the grid will be from 2028, where F1 has stated that it may be open to expanding for an 11th team.

For now, it appears that Haas - the only American team in the sport - will remain the last team to be granted entry into motorsport's elite, while Andretti battles with F1 for admission.

