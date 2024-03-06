F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight

Red Bull are already planning on extending their lead at the front of the F1 pack following their domination of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The RB20 has truly hit the ground running, leading Max Verstappen to an eighth consecutive race victory by over 20 seconds.

Sergio Perez was even able to reap the benefits of new machinery, securing his highest finish since the Italian Grand Prix last September.

Adrian Newey helped to pioneer the speedy RB20

Helmut Marko is aware of further Red Bull updates in the works

Red Bull secured a 1-2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull marching on with 2024

This has been a factor that they have already considered – with German outlet Auto Motor und Sport reporting that they are working on their next batch of upgrades for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May.

When Helmut Marko was quizzed about their next steps, he chuckled and responded with ‘we’ll see’.

That means there are two months before they add to their package, but before then, there is a lot more potential to extract from their overall package.

There’s a good chance that just as the pack manage to catch them, they pull away with yet more Newey masterminded efforts and sail into the distance for the remainder of the season – it's been seen before with their 2022 upgrades.

