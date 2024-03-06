F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight
F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight
Red Bull are already planning on extending their lead at the front of the F1 pack following their domination of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The RB20 has truly hit the ground running, leading Max Verstappen to an eighth consecutive race victory by over 20 seconds.
Sergio Perez was even able to reap the benefits of new machinery, securing his highest finish since the Italian Grand Prix last September.
But their advantage won’t last forever, as their rivals figure out how to catch them and learn from the progress that they have made. READ MORE: Wolff reveals Verstappen 'PRIORITY' as Mercedes seek Hamilton replacement
Red Bull marching on with 2024
This has been a factor that they have already considered – with German outlet Auto Motor und Sport reporting that they are working on their next batch of upgrades for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May.
When Helmut Marko was quizzed about their next steps, he chuckled and responded with ‘we’ll see’.
That means there are two months before they add to their package, but before then, there is a lot more potential to extract from their overall package.
There’s a good chance that just as the pack manage to catch them, they pull away with yet more Newey masterminded efforts and sail into the distance for the remainder of the season – it's been seen before with their 2022 upgrades.
READ MORE: Horner makes big announcement over Red Bull future
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Verstappen set to LEAVE Red Bull as new exit clause in contract revealed
- 10 minutes ago
Russell hits out at Hamilton claims after Bahrain struggles
- 1 hour ago
NEW Verstappen Red Bull exit clause revealed as Mercedes eye champion
- 2 hours ago
F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight
- 3 hours ago
Brundle blasts F1's 'biggest mistake EVER' in passionate speech
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull hold crisis meeting as Marko '13-second sacking' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57