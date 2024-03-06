close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight

F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight

F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight

F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight

Red Bull are already planning on extending their lead at the front of the F1 pack following their domination of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The RB20 has truly hit the ground running, leading Max Verstappen to an eighth consecutive race victory by over 20 seconds.

Sergio Perez was even able to reap the benefits of new machinery, securing his highest finish since the Italian Grand Prix last September.

But their advantage won’t last forever, as their rivals figure out how to catch them and learn from the progress that they have made. READ MORE: Wolff reveals Verstappen 'PRIORITY' as Mercedes seek Hamilton replacement

Adrian Newey helped to pioneer the speedy RB20
Helmut Marko is aware of further Red Bull updates in the works
Red Bull secured a 1-2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull marching on with 2024

This has been a factor that they have already considered – with German outlet Auto Motor und Sport reporting that they are working on their next batch of upgrades for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May.

When Helmut Marko was quizzed about their next steps, he chuckled and responded with ‘we’ll see’.

That means there are two months before they add to their package, but before then, there is a lot more potential to extract from their overall package.

There’s a good chance that just as the pack manage to catch them, they pull away with yet more Newey masterminded efforts and sail into the distance for the remainder of the season – it's been seen before with their 2022 upgrades.

READ MORE: Horner makes big announcement over Red Bull future

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 Sergio Perez Bahrain Grand Prix RB20
Marko reveals immediate reaction after Horner and Red Bull 'decision'
F1 News & Gossip

Marko reveals immediate reaction after Horner and Red Bull 'decision'

  • Yesterday 17:57
Marko insists Verstappen 'relaxed' at Red Bull after chaotic Bahrain weekend
F1 News & Gossip

Marko insists Verstappen 'relaxed' at Red Bull after chaotic Bahrain weekend

  • Yesterday 11:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen set to LEAVE Red Bull as new exit clause in contract revealed

  • 10 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

Russell hits out at Hamilton claims after Bahrain struggles

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

NEW Verstappen Red Bull exit clause revealed as Mercedes eye champion

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team plots MAJOR upgrade which could alter championship fight

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Legends

Brundle blasts F1's 'biggest mistake EVER' in passionate speech

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Red Bull hold crisis meeting as Marko '13-second sacking' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x