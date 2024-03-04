Steiner hands Mercedes advice in Hamilton replacement hunt
Guenther Steiner has revealed when he believes Mercedes should pick a replacement for the departing Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton will leave the Silver Arrows after 11 years together to join Ferrari for 2025.
Two years without a race victory left the Brit hungry for a new project, but also means that the German manufacturer have a big hole to fill in one of their cars.
There are plenty of options on the market, with a plethora of drivers out of contract soon – affording Toto Wolff the opportunity to pick between experience and speed.
Candidates mentioned range from Esteban Ocon to Andrea Kimi Antonelli and even Sebastian Vettel – which could bring around one of the biggest shakeups to the grid in history.
Steiner: Toto's in a very good position
Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner believes that Toto Wolff is doing the right thing by waiting to make a decision.
“I think he’s looking for speed, somebody consistent, but also somebody maybe for the future,” he said. “Toto’s in a very good position, because nothing will move until he moves.
“Obviously they have got the young driver Kimi Antonelli in Formula 2, which he’s a prodigy of Mercedes since, I don’t know how many years.
“Maybe he’s a talent like Max Verstappen, which came out of the old Formula 3 straight into Formula 1. If Kimi can do the same, I think Toto can take the gamble because he’s about the same age.
“Otherwise, he has got older drivers without a contract he can pick from and he’s in no hurry because none of these guys will make a move before that seat is full. Why would they? I would wait. I would do the same as Toto, I would wait!”
