Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has told three-time world champion Max Verstappen that there's 'nothing to be sorry about' after Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff slams Red Bull over 'vague, opaque' Horner investigation

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has backed up claims from Zak Brown that there should be a more transparent, external investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' levelled at Christian Horner.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team-mate battles: Hamilton pressure is on at Mercedes as rivals clash

Beating your Formula 1 teammate is the first target for all 20 drivers on the grid, and that promises to be more crucial than ever this year...

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star gives tough assessment on team's season

Nico Hulkenberg expects Haas to have a difficult 2024 season despite any improvements that they have made over the winter break.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit claims Red Bull rivals taken 'step forward'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has said that Ferrari and Mercedes have taken a ‘step forward’ towards closing the gap to Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Related