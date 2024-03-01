Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has told three-time world champion Max Verstappen that there's 'nothing to be sorry about' after Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying.

Wolff slams Red Bull over 'vague, opaque' Horner investigation

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has backed up claims from Zak Brown that there should be a more transparent, external investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' levelled at Christian Horner.

F1 team-mate battles: Hamilton pressure is on at Mercedes as rivals clash

Beating your Formula 1 teammate is the first target for all 20 drivers on the grid, and that promises to be more crucial than ever this year...

F1 star gives tough assessment on team's season

Nico Hulkenberg expects Haas to have a difficult 2024 season despite any improvements that they have made over the winter break.

F1 pundit claims Red Bull rivals taken 'step forward'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has said that Ferrari and Mercedes have taken a ‘step forward’ towards closing the gap to Red Bull.

