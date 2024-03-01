Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has told three-time world champion Max Verstappen that there's 'nothing to be sorry about' after Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff slams Red Bull over 'vague, opaque' Horner investigation
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has backed up claims from Zak Brown that there should be a more transparent, external investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' levelled at Christian Horner.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team-mate battles: Hamilton pressure is on at Mercedes as rivals clash
Beating your Formula 1 teammate is the first target for all 20 drivers on the grid, and that promises to be more crucial than ever this year...
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star gives tough assessment on team's season
Nico Hulkenberg expects Haas to have a difficult 2024 season despite any improvements that they have made over the winter break.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 pundit claims Red Bull rivals taken 'step forward'
Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has said that Ferrari and Mercedes have taken a ‘step forward’ towards closing the gap to Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap
- 38 minutes ago
Red Bull appear to HELP F1 rivals with bizarre Bahrain move
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen snatches pole with DRAMATIC comeback
- Yesterday 18:07
- 1
Brundle gives damning Horner verdict on F1 impact
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton admits Mercedes 'SACRIFICE' made after Bahrain nightmare
- 3 hours ago
Leclerc questions Ferrari strategy after narrow Bahrain defeat
- Yesterday 20:27