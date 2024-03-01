F1 pundit claims Red Bull rivals taken 'step forward'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has said that Ferrari and Mercedes have taken a ‘step forward’ towards closing the gap to Red Bull.

The defending champions completely dominated the grid in 2023, winning all but one race on the calendar as Max Verstappen cruised to his third consecutive world title.

Ferrari were the only other team to claim victory last season – that coming from Carlos Sainz in what was his second career win at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull dominated the grid in 2023 with 21 wins out of 22 races

Ferrari topped the time sheets on day two and three of testing in Bahrain

Schiff offers Bahrain testing assessment

In pre-season testing in Bahrain for the 2024 season, Verstappen topped the time sheets in the first session on Wednesday, but it was the Maranello squad who came out on top on the second and third day – Sainz on Thursday and Charles Leclerc on Friday.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Schiff highlighted Red Bull’s pace across the test, but insisted that Ferrari and Mercedes have taken a ‘step forward’.

"My takeaways from testing was first of all the pecking order is going to change this year. I think Red Bull was outstanding in terms of their pace, they stood out to me as good,” she said.

"Mercedes stood out to me as taking a step forward quite clearly, Ferrari as well, they might be second best it looks like."

"RB impressed me and Sauber impressed me as well. The teams that have more work to do and will be slightly disappointed about where they will start the season is McLaren, Aston Martin.

"Williams seem to have taken a step backwards and reliability didn't seem to be on their side and Alpine, they did not have a great test."

