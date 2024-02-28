Verstappen unfazed by rivals as 2024 targets revealed

Max Verstappen has said that he does not think about the prospect of his rivals catching up to him in 2024.

The Dutchman and Red Bull come into this season off the back of the most dominant year in F1 history, winning 21 out of a possible 22 races, with Carlos Sainz’ win in Singapore denying them from claiming victory in every Grand Prix.

Verstappen won 19 of the races as he cruised to his third consecutive world title by more than double his team-mate Sergio Perez’ points tally and Red Bull grabbed their sixth constructors’ championship with a staggering 860 points.

Fans and pundits alike have been wondering whether the rest of the grid will be able to close the gap to the defending champions – especially with the team’s radical new design for the RB20 – but Verstappen seems to not be fazed by his rivals.

READ MORE: Brundle reveals Red Bull 'challenges' amid Horner investigation

Max Verstappen won 19 races in 2023 in the most dominant season in F1 history

The RB20 features a radical new design that had been scrapped by Mercedes

Verstappen says he does not think about his rivals catching up to him

Verstappen: We just focus on ourselves

“From my side, you know I don’t think about it too much,” he told ESPN UK.

“We focus on ourselves. Of course, you know, you have plans in place what you want to do throughout the year but again, you go to Bahrain, first you need to learn more about the car, how it is currently, and you just work from there, step by step, you come up with ideas, the team will come up with ideas here back at the factory.

“And then you just see how the season unfolds. You know, it doesn't, for me, like I hate always thinking so far ahead, because it's just unnecessary.”

READ MORE: Marko issues 'ejector seat' warning to key RB figures

Verstappen also revealed that he does not set himself targets for the season and just does his talking on the track.

“I never set targets,” he added. “I just let it go. And also last year, when I started the season, I never even thought about you know, ‘I have to hit 15’.

“I ended up with 19, but it doesn't work like that. You know, I just want to start working on the car first, feel comfortable, really get the most out of the packages that we have. And then you just see what happens throughout the season.”

READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull investigation given SCATHING verdict by F1 legend

Related