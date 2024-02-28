Red Bull reveal SIGNIFICANT design decision ahead of 2024 F1 season

Pierre Wache has confirmed that Red Bull had to try not to be ‘emotional’ about their 2024 design choices.

The Austrian outfit have adopted a similar design philosophy to the failed Mercedes ‘zeropod’ design that the team moved away from after languishing in Formula 1’s midfield.

The move appears to have paid off, with Red Bull flying at pre-season testing in Bahrain and Max Verstappen looking to be in scary form.

There's every chance that they could pick up where they left off in 2023 and continue to dominate Formula 1 this year.

Pierre Wache is Red Bull's esteemed technical director

The RB20 is just as impressive as its 2023 predecessor

Wache: Try not to be emotional

Speaking ahead of the start of the new F1 season, Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache discussed the team’s design choices and comparisons with Mercedes with Autosport.

“You try to not be emotional [with design choices], as the first reaction is, ‘ah, it's better to have your own ideas.’

“But at one point you just have to take a step back and say, 'is the stopwatch and our system saying what's better?' So, you test stuff and you take what is better.

“As a human being, you say, ‘I would prefer to do my own stuff.’ But it is dangerous because you have to go with your criteria, and if the criteria is what is better, we go for what is better.

“And also it is not exactly the same to be fair...it's a lot better.”

It could take a while for the other teams to catch Red Bull this season with 24 races to do so across five continents.

One of few question marks that remain is Sergio Perez’s future with the team beyond 2024 with his contract set to expire this year.

