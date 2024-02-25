Verstappen opens up on Horner investigation as Hamilton reveals Schumacher link - GPFans F1 Recap

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has said that it will be 'nice' for the team once the situation regarding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is resolved.

Hamilton REVEALS his favourite F1 game driver

Lewis Hamilton's long-standing desire to drive for Ferrari traces back to his childhood, where he immersed himself in F1 video games,.

Audi F1 entry under more DOUBT as 'key figure set to leave position'

Amidst upheaval at Audi, chief development officer Oliver Hoffmann is reportedly on the verge of departing the company - having only recently taken over from Markus Deussman.

Mercedes failure raises Red Bull questions claims F1 team chief

Helmut Marko has admitted that Red Bull have questions over their Mercedes-style design for 2024 after the concept failed for their rivals.

Aero expert explains Mercedes' new front wing - is it illegal?

The 2024 season has arrived, and with it comes the excitement of new innovations on the car.

