F1 News Today: Horner and Red Bull testing decision made as Hamilton parties near Ferrari venue

Amid the allegations of misconduct and the ensuing investigation, Horner has consistently maintained a stance of business as usual on the pitwall - and now Red Bull appear to have outlined his position ahead of testing.

Hamilton spotted with fashion icon outside Ferrari venue

No one does glitz and glamour on the F1 grid quite like Lewis Hamilton and the seven-time world champion was part of the celebrity heavyweights in London on Sunday.

Red Bull worried over Horner investigation claims major team partner

A Red Bull partner have said that the team are ‘worried’ by the ongoing investigation into Christian Horner.

Brundle suspects SHOCK F1 star will replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Martin Brundle has said he believes a current grand prix star will be on the list of names that Mercedes will consider to replace Lewis Hamilton.

F1 star claims final Hamilton win at Mercedes 'would NOT be incredible'

An F1 star has shut down the prospect of Lewis Hamilton winning in his final season with Mercedes in hilarious fashion.

