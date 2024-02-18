Verstappen takes aim at F1 rivals trying to catch Red Bull

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has, perhaps unsurprisingly, expressed his disinterest in observing livery reveals from rival teams.

Speaking on Wednesday in Milton Keynes, Verstappen set his stall out following the unveiling of his own team's presentation of the hotly anticipated RB20 - which is almost identical to the previous season's legendary machine in terms of its livery.

Despite his personal stance, Verstappen acknowledged receiving indications that competitors have drawn inspiration from the acclaimed features of the RB19.

Max Verstappen believes teams have taken inspiration from Red Bull's RB19

Max Verstappen says Red Bull are focussed only on themselves

“Everyone works on a car in their own way and thinks in a certain direction. We have been thinking in our direction for two years, a direction that has been successful," Verstappen said.

“Then I understand that other teams will think that they should also go in that direction.”

Verstappen sees it as a natural course of action for competitors to set their sights on challenging Red Bull in the upcoming F1 season.

"They must want to attack Red Bull, that's what I would say and want if I were the others.”

“You try to take steps as a team, even if you have won as much as last season".

"That is why we focus on ourselves, not so much on what others are doing."

