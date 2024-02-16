Verstappen teases Red Bull team following underwhelming car launch

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has lauded over his team's 'completely different' new livery, having previously teased Red Bull fans in the build-up to their season launch.

Before the car unveiling, Verstappen joked around with fans, first telling them that the car will be 'exactly the same' as last year's dominant RB19 before proclaiming that the team were trying out a 'radical' new design.

As it happened, his first prediction was right, as Red Bull unveiled a car that looks very similar to last season's 'most successful car in F1 history', as team principal Christian Horner named it.

A number of key figures, including Adrian Newey and Helmut Marko have called the RB20 an 'evolution' of 2023's world championship-winning car.

Red Bull fans will be hoping that the RB19's successor can produce similar results too, with the Milton Keynes-based team having won 21 of a possible 22 races last season.

Verstappen's view on Red Bull's 2024 car

Following the car launch, Verstappen appeared alongside Sergio Perez in a video that is circling on social media.

The Dutchman stated talking about the new car: "It's unbelievable, completely new livery, so excited.

"Look at our team kit, completely different, very stylish, I love it, and I hope the car is quick," clearly a tongue-in-cheek remark about how the team had once again rolled out their iconic look.

Checo: "What do you think of it Max?"



Max: "Unbelievable, completely new livery, so exciting, look at our team kit: completely different, very stylish, i love it."



