Marko seeks 'control' as early Red Bull verdict reached - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has remained coy on Christian Horner's prospects of staying on as team principal with the team, but has said that the world champions are 'well prepared' for the season.
Red Bull F1 chief delivers early verdict on new car
Helmut Marko has delivered some cautious optimism ahead of Red Bull's 2024 car unveiling, suggesting that the car is simply an evolution of their highly dominant 2023 challenger.
RB boss drops possible Ricciardo future hint
Visa Cash App RB team principal Laurent Mekies has tipped his driver Daniel Ricciardo to return to F1’s ‘top lists’, a possible hint that he's expected to leave for a bigger team at the end of his contract.
Ferrari star’s family reveal DIFFICULT aspects of career
Carlos Sainz struggled with the weight of expectation and jealousy from his competitors while growing up, according to a member of his family in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.
Alonso can't resist Hamilton dig when asked about Ferrari F1 switch
Fernando Alonso could not resist taking a swipe at his arch rival Lewis Hamilton when he was asked about the Brit’s sensational move to Ferrari.
