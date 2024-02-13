F1 News Today: Horner 'urged to RESIGN' as Ricciardo addresses Mercedes rumours

Christian Horner has reportedly been told to step down as Red Bull team principal by close confidant and former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Ricciardo addresses Mercedes F1 links following Hamilton switch

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has said that he is trying to stay in the present, as he looks to take the Faenza-based team into a new era in their history.

Alonso QUESTIONS Hamilton's 'childhood dream' claim following shock Ferrari switch

Fernando Alonso has suggested that Lewis Hamilton's claim that driving for Ferrari was a 'childhood dream' may not be entirely true.

Brundle blasts 'half-finished' F1 cars

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has slammed some of the 'glum and half-finished' Formula 1 car designs that have recently populated the off-season.

F1 director 'absolutely' sure Red Bull can be beaten in 2024

Aston Martin's technical director Dan Fallows has made the ambitious claim that his team are aiming to beat Red Bull in 2024, as they believe that the world champions can be beaten.

