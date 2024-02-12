Ricciardo addresses Mercedes F1 links following Hamilton switch

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has said that he is trying to stay in the present, as he looks to take the Faenza-based team into a new era in their history.

The Australian is only contracted until the end of the 2024 season with the newly-named team, and that has led to several rumours linking him with Lewis Hamilton's now vacant seat at Mercedes from 2025.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari may have sparked chaos in the driver market, with Mercedes now looking at several options to partner George Russell heading into the future.

READ MORE: F1 legend Vettel hints at sensational return

On top of this, Ricciardo has also been linked with a stunning return to his old Red Bull team, with the world champions' driver Sergio Perez also out of contract at the end of 2024.

Ricciardo made his full-time return to the Formula 1 grid last season, when Nick de Vries' poor performances led to an opportunity for the man who had previously been axed from his McLaren contract back in 2022.

Both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will take the Faenza-based team into their new era

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

There are a number of candidates in line to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Ricciardo's Mercedes rumours

The so-called Honey Badger has been given a unique and exciting opportunity to help the rebranded VCARB team to become a more competitive outfit, standing on their own two feet away from the shadow of their sister team Red Bull.

Now, Ricciardo has been reacting to Hamilton's stunning move to the Maranello-based team, reflecting on Mercedes' tough choice ahead of them.

“Mercedes has plenty of time to figure that out,” he told RACER. “They can consider all kinds of things, so in that respect they are doing well.

“I don't want to look that far ahead,” he admitted when being asked about rumours linking him with the seat.

“In this part of my career, I think looking far ahead kind of feels like one year closer to the end. So it’s more reason for me to be present now and definitely take it race by race.

“So silly season, part of me is also happy to not be in all these crazy things, especially this early in the season. So if the silly season happens without me, I’m also OK with that right now!”

READ MORE: Wolff makes HUGE Hamilton F1 call and outlines Mercedes’ plan for handover