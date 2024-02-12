F1 star in 'best version' claim ahead of 2024 season

Valtteri Bottas is confident with his winter preparation for the 2024 Formula 1 season after claiming that he is ready to be the ‘best version’ of himself this season.

The Finnish driver is entering his third year in Sauber’s F1 division alongside Zhou Guanyu having struggled at the hands of a poor car last season.

A ninth-place finish in the constructors’ standings was far from ideal, and with Audi set to take control of the team in 2026, he will be keen to prove to them that he is the driver to lead the team in the right direction.

Valtteri Bottas will man the C44 in 2024

Valtteri Bottas attends the drivers' press conference for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Is 2024 Bottas' last season with Sauber?

Having signed a three-year contract in 2022, it means that this could be Bottas’ last season with the team if they decide to go in another direction.

A whopping 14 seats are currently available for the 2025 season, as teams await the first few grands prix of this year before making a decision based on their drivers’ form.

Bottas could be a hot commodity on the market – a proven race winner with experience of leading a team would add value to most if not all F1 outfits.

In a post on X which received over 8,000 likes, Bottas can be seen training over the winter in preparation for a return to racing and says:

"Preparation is the key. Honestly pumped up for 2024, to be the best version of myself I can. Let’s go!"

