Schumacher given key tip to succeed at Mercedes

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 14 February 2023 11:43

Mercedes driver George Russell has given reserve driver Mick Schumacher a key tip to succeed in his role.

The German driver joined the Silver Arrows over the winter break having been released by Haas, with the American-owned outfit opting instead for Nico Hulkenberg's experience alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Schumacher will translate his on-track experience of the new generation F1 cars into the simulator to assist Russell and team-mate Lewis Hamilton across the new season, whilst also providing cover for Mercedes and McLaren should a driver be unable to race.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Russell said: "I am sure there are things we can learn from him,"

"For him, seeing how this team operates, seeing how Lewis and I work together and with the engineers will probably be useful for him.

"If I was in Mick's shoes, I would be working super hard in the simulator here in Brackley, trying to integrate yourself well with the team."

Schumacher 'top quality'

Mercedes slumped to third in the constructors' standings last season with only Russell's victory in Brazil to show for its efforts.

But focusing on the new campaign, the Briton explained: "We need top-quality drivers as often as possible, Mick is one of them.

"He needs to be locking himself in that room and doing the laps."

