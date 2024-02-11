F1 champion makes HUGE Verstappen claim

Mika Hakkinen has pointed out that there are many factors besides Max Verstappen with regards to Red Bull winning world championships in Formula 1.

The Dutchman is aiming for a fourth consecutive drivers’ title in 2024, which would put him just three behind Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton before turning 27 years old.

Should he manage to achieve a fourth and more within the next few seasons, conversations surrounding his legacy and image as the greatest of all time will continue to grow with his domination.

In order for him to achieve this though, the entire operation surrounding him must operate like clockwork – something that Red Bull have been able to provide for a while and shouldn’t be underestimated.

Max Verstappen won 19 of the 22 grands prix on offer in 2023

Max Verstappen shares a moment with Lando Norris, whom he grew up karting against before reaching F1

Hakkinen: It’s not just him

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has pointed out that although Verstappen is on course to become one of the best ever, his team plays a big role in his success.

“He is well on his way. But you shouldn't be too hasty here either,” he told Bild. “What Max has achieved in the past few years is incredible.

“But to even catch up with the world titles, he needs four more. Max has the talent to become the best of all time, but it's not just him. Team boss, car, pit crew, management – everything has to be right. That was the case with Lewis and Michael. That's why they were able to shape an era.”

Red Bull reveal their brand new RB20 on 15 February from their factory in Milton Keynes, where the evolution of last year’s car will be revealed to the world.

Adrian Newey has confirmed that their conservative approach should leave them in a good position at the start of the season, however the more they develop their car, development will become more difficult as they begin to fully optimise their concept.

