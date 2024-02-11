Schumacher criticises ‘off the pace' modern F1

Former F1 drivers Ralf Schumacher and David Coulthard have criticised the current state of the sport, suggesting it has deviated from the high-speed, sprint-racing mentality of their era.

Schumacher, now an observer, noted that modern races sometimes see drivers trailing by six or seven seconds, a departure from the aggressive racing style of the past.

The comments contribute to the ongoing debate about the direction of Formula 1, calling for a return to the sport's roots of pushing the limits from start to finish.

Ralf Schumacher wants to see F1 return to the all-action seasons of the past

Vasseur: Sainz was brilliant

“Well, first of all, I think it’s a different life," Schumacher said on the Formula For Success podcast. Now, I really enjoy what I do – being all of a sudden, from the other side. It’s much more easy by the way because to criticise people and not being on the race track.

"[For] myself, it’s a mega difference and it’s really interesting to watch. The only thing I miss to our days, I think we were more of sprint racers, we had to push 100%. Now in qualifying, yes they do, but sometimes they are six or seven seconds off the pace [during races], which for me, is sometimes too much.”

David Coulthard agreed with Schumacher

Coulthard concurred, emphasising his belief that F1 should prioritise speed over endurance-style elements like fuel and tyre management.

“I agree with you unsurprisingly. For me, grand prix racing should be about going as fast as you possibly can from the start to the finish. It shouldn’t be about fuel management, tyre management.

"When I say that, of course, there’s always an element of tyre management, you don’t just spin the wheels every time you leave a hairpin because it’s fun to leave black marks on the track. But I think Formula 1 did morph a little bit too much towards endurance type, sports car racing for a period there."

