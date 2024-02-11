Pundit claims top Mercedes F1 talent was targeted by rivals

Toto Wolff faced a swift challenge in retaining the services of Mercedes' technical director, James Allison, as an F1 pundit claims that a rival F1 team had approached the esteemed designer.

Both Wolff and Allison recently extended their contracts with Mercedes, aiming for stability within the team.

However, the unexpected departure of Lewis Hamilton raised speculation about other key figures possibly making a move to Ferrari, including race engineer Peter Bonnington.

Among the names linked to Ferrari was Allison, who had a previous stint with the Italian team before joining Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari raised questions about staff who may follow him out of Mercedes

Toto Wolff acted quickly to ensure he retained the services of James Allison after an alleged approach from Aston Martin

Allison 'approached by Aston Martin'

Despite having a new contract in place, Allison received interest from another F1 team.

Lawrence Barretto revealed on the F1 Nation Podcast that Aston Martin sought Allison's expertise for a potential switch to Lawrence Stroll's team.

Apparently, in response to these overtures, Wolff and Mercedes had to take swift action to ensure Allison's continued presence, highlighting the critical role he plays in the team's technical leadership.

The specifics of the position Allison was considered for at Aston Martin remain unclear, considering the established roles of Andrew Green and Dan Fallows in key technical positions within the team.

