F1 News Today: Horner given crucial update over Red Bull hearing as F1 make HISTORIC announcement

Red Bull have scheduled a hearing for complaints of 'inappropriate behaviour' regarding team principal Christian Horner, according to reports.

F1 confirm HISTORIC rule change for the 2024 season

Formula 1 have agreed a new rule that will change the way DRS is used in a race in a massive shake up for the sport.

Ferrari F1 legend reveals why Hamilton WILL succeed for Scuderia

Rob Smedley believes that Lewis Hamilton will have success at Ferrari when he moves to the team due to one major trait.

F1 star's brother-in-law and Ricciardo pal makes Brundle 'legend' claim

Snowboarder Scotty James, who is a three-time X Games gold medallist, has said how he would love for 'legend' Martin Brundle to interview him one day.

Ferrari reveal NEW F1 2024 car detail in Maranello video

Ferrari have finally powered up their brand-new car just seven days before the launch date of their 2024 challenger that they hope will be able to compete for a world championship.

