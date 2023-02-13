Piastri highlights Webber's 'number one' advice ahead of F1 debut

Ewan Gale

New McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has revealed the "number one" best piece of advice ahead of his rookie F1 season.

The Australian replaces countryman Daniel Ricciardo at the Woking-based outfit to join Lando Norris as McLaren aims to retake at least fourth place in the constructors' standings.

Piastri has solid foundations behind him both on and off track, with three consecutive junior category titles – culminating in the 2021 F2 championship – bolstered by the knowledge of manager and former Red Bull race winner Mark Webber.

Asked what advice had been passed on Webber, Piastri replied: "There has been a lot of advice from Mark.

"To sum it up, not underestimating the challenge of F1.

"It is obviously a big step up from what I have raced previously and also it is a different dynamic."

Piastri reveals added bonus

"This is the first year I am getting paid to drive a race car which is pretty cool, so that is the different dynamic to what I am used to.

"There are a lot more people in the team, 700-800 people here to the 30 I am used to in F2.

"A lot of different things this year, it is the pinnacle of the sport so just being prepared. Preparation has been the number one best advice."