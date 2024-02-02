British F1 starlet secures SECOND major drive in matter of days

Oliver Bearman has secured a second major role in a matter of days as it was announced that he will be a reserve driver for Haas in 2024.

The 18-year-old took part in his first F1 weekend with the team last year in Mexico City in FP1 and again at the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Bearman, who will compete in his second season in F2 this year with Prema Racing, was also confirmed to be a reserve driver for Ferrari alongside Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Schwartzman.

Oliver Bearman will be the reserve driver for Ferrari and Haas in 2024

Bearman will be ready to fill in for the teams' main drivers if needed

Bearman joins Haas as reserve driver

In a statement on their official website, Haas announced that the Brit will take in six FP1 sessions this season at Imola, Catalunya, Silverstone, Budapest, Mexico City and Abu Dhabi.

Bearman joins the team in the reserve driver role alongside Pietro Fittipaldi, who enters his sixth year with the team having competed in two Grand Prix for the team in 2020.

As well as sharing Reserve Driver duties in 2024, Ollie will also drive in six FP1 sessions during the F1 season.



For more details, see here ⤵️#HaasF1 https://t.co/tlQEMA4ztH — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 1, 2024

Fittipaldi will also race full-time this year, driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the 2024 IndyCar Series.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu was delighted to add Bearman to his squad ahead of the new season: “Oliver did a tremendous job for us last season settling in well and working through both his FP1 run programs in Mexico and Abu Dhabi and then with his test program,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to giving him the opportunity for more outings in FP1 in 2024 – with testing at a premium this is key running time, both for us to evaluate Oliver’s progress but also to enable him seat time in a Formula 1 car."

Bearman added; “I’m really happy to be part of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team for the upcoming season. I had a great experience last year working with everyone at the team and I’m looking forward to building on that this year.

“There are several events I’ll be doing FP1’s at – alongside the reserve duties, which is exciting. I’m grateful to Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari for their faith and for supporting me.”

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 supremo masterminded Hamilton swoop after 'years of meetings'