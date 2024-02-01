Top F1 pundit confirms Hamilton switch chances are 'VERY HIGH'

Recent reports about Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari in 2025 are probably true, according to Spanish journalist and TV comentator Antonio Lobato.

F1 is no stranger to speculation and rumours, but few could have predicted the bombshell dropped in recent hours by Italian media - the possibility of Lewis Hamilton making a sensational switch to Ferrari in 2025.

Lobato took to Twitter, and said: "This is more than just a rumour. As far as I know, the chances of Hamilton in Ferrari red are very high. I wouldn't even rule out a signing already."

He also highlighted Hamilton's contract clause allowing an early exit in 2024, potentially leaving Mercedes scrambling.

"The manoeuvre caught Mercedes on the wrong foot, while Carlos Sainz expected it," he added.

"This year is going to be difficult for Carlos at Ferrari, but his options for 2025 are several: A year's wait at Sauber until it transforms into Audi in 2026 or even a possible negotiation with Mercedes to take Hamilton's place."

Could Fred Vasseur be about to snare Lewis Hamilton?

Adding to the intrigue, F1 journalist Adam Cooper echoed similar sentiments on Twitter, saying, "Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025 stories are gathering momentum this morning, and from what I hear it looks like it's really happening. If confirmed it would leave Merc needing a driver, and SAI needing a drive..."

Should the Hamilton-to-Ferrari move materialise, it would be a monumental shift in F1's landscape. The rivalry between Mercedes and Ferrari has been a defining narrative, and Hamilton's arrival in Maranello would rewrite the script entirely.

Will Hamilton don the iconic red? Will Ferrari restructure their driver lineup? Only time will tell!

