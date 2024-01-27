Former F1 star shows off INCREDIBLE new skill

It is common for F1 drivers to be referred to as pilots of their machinery, and former driver Romain Grosjean has embraced this term – quite literally.

Known for his passion for flying, Grosjean wanted to get a pilot’s license in Europe, but his dream fell through due to the process being too time-consuming.

Since he has left F1 and competed in Indycar, the Frenchman has earned his pilot’s license in America and shares his love for aviation frequently over on YouTube.

Romain Grosjean has shared his passion for aviation on his YouTube channe;

The Frenchman will compete in his fourth Indycar season this year

Grosjean departed F1 in 2020 after his horrifying crash in Bahrain

Grosjean shares impressive flying skill

In a recent upload on his official channel, Grosjean spoke about a recent flight he did from Miami to the Bahamas, showing off incredible pictures of the water and the island from the sky.

However, he encountered large clouds during the flight and was unable to see the island, or anything for that matter on the ground below.

Despite the disappointment, he maintained that it was a ‘nice flight’ and said with a beaming smile on his face that he will have to go on the flight again to see the amazing views.

Starting his F1 career in 2009 replacing Nelson Piquet Jr at Renault, Grosjean achieved 10 podiums in nine full seasons between 2012 and 2020, with a best finish of seventh in the standings in 2013.

After his horrifying crash in Bahrain in 2020, Grosjean left F1 to head over to Indycar, where he will embark on his fourth season in the category with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

