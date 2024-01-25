Ferrari drop HUGE contract news as new Red Bull livery revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

F1 News

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has signed a new contract with the team, easing fears about the Monegasque drivers' future.

Red Bull livery revealed in 'new era' post

A post on X has revealed Campos Racing's new look for the upcoming Formula 2 season, with a strong resemblance to Red Bull's stalwart Formula 1 livery.

Schumacher admits not remembering F1 achievements

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has revealed how he doesn't 'even remember' most of his achievements in the sport.

Verstappen makes luck claim on Hamilton and Schumacher success

Max Verstappen believes luck would have to play a part for him to overtake Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's record seven world titles.

F1 chief reveals blueprint for 2024 turnaround

Alpine technical director Matt Harman has revealed how some teams managed to get the jump on the Enstone-based outfit in 2023, and how that has fuelled the design of their new-look 2024 car.

