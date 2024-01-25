Ferrari drop HUGE contract news as new Red Bull livery revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has signed a new contract with the team, easing fears about the Monegasque drivers' future.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull livery revealed in 'new era' post

A post on X has revealed Campos Racing's new look for the upcoming Formula 2 season, with a strong resemblance to Red Bull's stalwart Formula 1 livery.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher admits not remembering F1 achievements

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has revealed how he doesn't 'even remember' most of his achievements in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen makes luck claim on Hamilton and Schumacher success

Max Verstappen believes luck would have to play a part for him to overtake Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's record seven world titles.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief reveals blueprint for 2024 turnaround

Alpine technical director Matt Harman has revealed how some teams managed to get the jump on the Enstone-based outfit in 2023, and how that has fuelled the design of their new-look 2024 car.

➡️ READ MORE