F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers huge Silverstone DRAMA as Steiner confirms new project after F1 exit

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has been enjoying his winter break away from the pressures of F1 by taking part in a virtual racing series, in which he has suffered mixed results.

➡️ READ MORE

Steiner announces new major project after F1 sacking

Following the success of his 2023 volume, Surviving to Drive, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is set to release a second F1 book.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 drama Drive to Survive season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix

Formula 1 have confirmed the release date of the new series from the extremely popular documentary drama Drive to Survive.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 driver SLAMS 'inappropriate' new Red Bull team name

Former Formula 1 driver Giedo van der Garde has slammed the new name of Red Bull's sister Formula 1 team.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend reveals key Piastri moment that showed off racing maturity

Piastri capped off a terrific debut season in F1 by claiming the Rookie of the Year award for his outstanding performances that allowed him to finish ninth in the drivers' championship with McLaren.

➡️ READ MORE