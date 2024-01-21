Fashion brands Hollister and Abercrombie have been selling some unique F1 merchandise, but some fairly glaring errors in their designs have been revealed.

Hollister have been selling a McLaren jumper depicting the MP4/2 C from the 1984 season, where Niki Lauda claimed his third and final world title by half a point over team-mate Alain Prost.

Furthermore, Abercrombie have several items of Williams designs, most notably a t-shirt acting as a homage to the 1996 world championship winning car driven by Damon Hill.

But fans have pointed out that the merchandise has errors with the cars being used on the shirts.

Hollister have designed a McLaren jumper showcasing the 1984 MP4/2 C where Niki Lauda won his third title

The Abercrombie design depicts the 1996 title winning car for Damon Hill and Williams

But the design actually features the car from the year after

Williams merchandise errors

In a post on Reddit, one fan found that the 1996 Williams design features a car that was in fact from the 1997 season driven by Heinz Harald Frentzen.

The FW19, much like its predecessor, was an iconic F1 machine that led Jacques Villeneuve to the title in dominant fashion, with Frentzen finishing 39 points behind in second.

The car was also the last of Adrian Newey's for the team and won Williams’ last world title.

Another design fault discovered in Abercrombie’s Williams design is one showcasing their five constructors' titles during the 1990s, but the car used on the shirt is actually the FW11 from the 1980s, which won two world championships in 1986 and 1987.

