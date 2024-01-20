F1 News Today: Hamilton admits summit aims away from Mercedes as historic team move boosted for F1 star

Lewis Hamilton will head back to the small matter of driving a 220mph Formula 1 car next month, with his eyes firmly set on becoming a race winner once more, yet he has his ambitions set even higher.

Sainz and Audi F1 link enhanced by HISTORIC offseason triumph

Carlos Sainz Sr has made history after triumphing for Audi in the 2024 Dakar Rally, in a victory that could have lasting effects on the Formula 1 grid.

F1 makes MAJOR pre-season testing announcement

Formula 1 have provided major details of the upcoming pre-season test taking place in Bahrain ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

New Haas F1 boss admits he’s nothing like Guenther Steiner

Haas' new team principal, Ayao Komatsu, has admitted that he is a 'very different character' to the outgoing F1 boss Guenther Steiner.

Russell responds to hilarious F1 2024 season intro suggestions

Mercedes driver George Russell has said that he's 'going to start practising' some rather unusual poses for the 2024 Formula 1 opening credits, after some suggestions were posted on TikTok by one particular Mercedes fan.

