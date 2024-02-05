He may be a master of the racetrack, but Lewis Hamilton's ambitions stretch far beyond F1.

Lewis Hamilton needs no introduction in the world of motorsport. He's a living legend in Formula 1, a seven-time world champion who has rewritten the record books with his incredible talent and brilliance behind the wheel.

Now he is making MASSIVE headlines again following the announcement that he will leave Mercedes to join the iconic Ferrari brand from the 2025 season.

But beyond the racing world lies a man whose passion and talents extend far beyond the racetrack. From fashion icon to music aficionado, Hamilton's influence reaches across different spheres.

His fashion sense has transcended the F1 paddock. He's graced the covers of VANITY FAIR and GQ, collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger on a clothing line, and consistently pushes the boundaries of style with his flamboyant and daring looks.

Hamilton also dabbled in music, surprising fans by lending his vocals to Christina Aguilera's 2018 hit "Pipe" under the moniker 'XNDA' - although he only admitted it two years later.

And that's not all - he said he's been quietly writing and recording music for a decade. But his talents don't stop at fashion and music...

Lewis Hamilton in movies

Back in 2011, the seven-time world champion made a cameo in the Disney-Pixar animation 'Cars 2', appearing as the McLaren MP4-12C supercar.

And six years later, he voiced 'Hamilton' in Cars 3, a built-in voice assistant for high-tech trainer Cruz, who is tasked with keeping Lightning McQueen on track.

But it's not all animation for Hamilton. He also played a cameo role in Zoolander 2 (2016), an American action-comedy film directed by Ben Stiller.

However, a potential role that may have topped his filmography came knocking in the form of "Top Gun: Maverick," alongside Tom Cruise, but Hamilton had to turn down the offer due to his packed F1 schedule.

"I was trying to get in Top Gun because I'm a massive fan of Top Gun, but I didn't have time to do any filming," he told ESPN. "But I had an opportunity to do it and I couldn't do it."

Yet Hamilton's acting ambitions are far from grounded. He revealed that he has an agent in the movie business and has even sent out audition tapes in recent years, hinting at future projects on the silver screen.

Lewis Hamilton in video games

Hamilton also expanded his reach beyond animation and documentaries.

The world champion first stepped into the gaming realm with a cameo in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare back in 2016, playing Officer Carl Hamilton.

Then recently, he landed a spot in the hugely popular Fortnite, joining the game's Icon Series alongside his furry co-star, his dog Roscoe!

He's not the only one to be featured in the game, though. Tons of other famous faces have made their Fortnite debuts, including LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, and Neymar, as well as Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.

Lewis Hamilton in film production

Lewis Hamilton's passion for film expands far beyond quick cameos and voice acting. He stepped into the producer's chair on the 2018 vegan film "The Game Changers" alongside Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Novak Djokovic, and others.

The world champion also launched his own production company, Dawn Apollo Films. While racing remains his first love, it's clear that Hamilton has his sights set on a broader horizon. He wants to tell stories, shape narratives, and leave his mark on the film industry.

"When I do stop racing – which I don't plan on doing for a while; I still feel I'm in a good place – I want it to be seamless," Hamilton told Deadline. "I want to be able to move on to fully focus on Dawn Apollo Films and to be able to jump in at a similar level to what I've been used to."

And seamless it might be. Dawn Apollo isn't starting small. They're already working on two high-profile projects with Apple TV+: a feature-length documentary chronicling Hamilton's incredible journey in F1, and a highly anticipated F1 movie.

Lewis Hamilton with Brad Pitt and Apple CEO Tim Cook

This untitled F1 film boasts some serious Hollywood firepower. Brad Pitt takes the wheel as "Sonny Hayes," a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to mentor his rookie teammate "Joshua Pearce," played by British actor Damson Idris.

The film is directed by none other than 'Top Gun: Maverick' mastermind Joseph Kosinski, with Jerry Bruckheimer joining Hamilton as a producer.

Sticking with the Top Gun theme, Ehren Kruger has been tapped as the writer, and Hamilton himself participated in the audition process to find Pitt's co-star, demonstrating his hands-on approach to his new venture.

While the film's title remains under wraps (rumours swirl around "Apex," potentially referring to the fictional team rather than the film itself), filming has already begun, with Pitt spotted burning rubber around Silverstone in a specially modified Formula 2 car during the 2023 British Grand Prix. The fictional team even got their own garage and branding, blending seamlessly with the real F1 grid.

The release date isn't announced yet, but it's safe to say this project is one to keep an eye on.

