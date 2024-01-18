Rival F1 boss in Red Bull 2024 ‘surprise’ admission

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 18 January 2024 11:57

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has warned that Red Bull's supposed lack of development in 2023 could lead to an 'unpleasant surprise' for the rest of the grid this season.

As Max Verstappen took the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi for the last time behind the wheel of his RB19, there may well have been a collective sigh of relief from nine other teams and 19 other drivers – including Sergio Perez.

That would be due to the fact they knew they would never have to see or race against the unbeatable combination of the Dutchman in the cockpit of that car.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 chief Horner opens up on 'challenges' in RB20 design

The hope therefore would be that Red Bull surely could not get any better, as the winter break provides the opportunity for the rest of the grid to play catch up.

Max Verstappen won 19 out of 22 races during the 2023 season

Behind the wheel of the RB19, he was in a league of his own

Brown: Beware 'unpleasant surprise' from Red Bull

Yet that might be far too simple, according to Brown, as the McLaren chief warned that Red Bull's apparent lack of progress towards the end of 2023 could see them come out with an equally monstrous car this season.

“Clearly we want to continue to close the gap,” he told the media. “We finished up last year as the second or third quickest team, depending on what circuit you were at.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is wary of Red Bull heading into the 2024 season

“Car development has been strong, but Red Bull certainly seems like they didn’t develop last year to the level they could if they wanted to.

"So that could be an unpleasant surprise for all of us.”

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live