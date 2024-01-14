F1 News Today: Horner blames Mercedes for Hamilton 2021 title loss as Verstappen explains rivals failure
Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has suggested that Mercedes' strategy during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 cost Lewis Hamilton his eighth world title – not the late safety car controversy.
Verstappen reveals why F1 rivals FAIL against Red Bull
Max Verstappen has suggested where he thinks Red Bull's rivals are losing out majorly.
Former Ferrari star blasts team over letting down drivers
2023 was another fairly turbulent year for the Maranello squad, with reliability problems plaguing them once again throughout the season, as well as some notable mistakes from the drivers.
F1 superstar Ricciardo reveals how he ‘trips balls’ sometimes
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed how he sometimes ‘trips balls’ after his dramatic return to F1 in 2023.
Piquet shares her stunning Verstappen 'date night' pics
Max Verstappen and Formula 1 teams may now start to have one eye on the new 2024 season as winter breaks begin to end.
