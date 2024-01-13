F1 superstar Ricciardo reveals how he ‘trips balls’ sometimes

Tyler Rowlinson

Saturday 13 January 2024 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed how he sometimes ‘trips balls’ after his dramatic return to F1 in 2023.

The 34-year-old has faced several hardships in his F1 career, which looked to have come to an end in 2022 when he found out midway through the season that he would be replaced by Oscar Piastri at McLaren for the following year.

After enduring a torrid season with the Woking squad, Ricciardo signed on as Red Bull’s reserve driver for 2023, before making a shock return to the grid with AlphaTauri, replacing Nyck de Vries after 10 races.

Despite being forced out for five races with an injury he sustained at Zandvoort and being replaced by Liam Lawson, Ricciardo did enough for the team to offer him a seat for 2024 alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Daniel Ricciardo endured a torrid 2022 season which saw him leave McLaren at the end of the year

Ricciardo signed on as Red Bull reserve driver for 2023 before joining AlphaTauri after 10 races

Ricciardo: I trips balls a lot

The Aussie recently appeared in the YouTube series ‘Hot Laps’ created by Noel Miller, where the comedian drives numerous actors and celebrities around in his custom-built desk car.

Driving around the streets of Nashville, Tennessee at a Red Bull event, Ricciardo opened up about how he still get moments of imposter syndrome.

“I definitely still get moments, even now sitting here on Broadway and the whole street is closed pretty much for an event I’m doing today, that’s wild,” he told Miller.

The Aussie said that he sometimes 'trips balls' over his F1 career

“I definitely don’t feel like a fraud or anything. I feel like I’ve built up over the years to get to this place. But it also still feels crazy because I still feel like the kid from Perth.

“I trip balls a lot, just where this world takes me and even people I meet, I’m like how is this person in my house right now or having dinner with me.

“But that’s a good feeling, it makes you appreciate the ride that you’re on.”

READ MORE: Who is Ayao Komatsu? All you need to know about new Haas F1 boss