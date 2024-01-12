F1 team EXODUS continues with major Ferrari link revealed

Cal Gaunt

Friday 12 January 2024 08:27

Haas F1 technical director Simone Resta has left the team, following team principal Guenther Steiner out the door after 10 years at the helm.

Resta's departure from Haas appears to mark a significant shift in the technical landscape for both Haas and Ferrari.

Despite a collaborative effort aimed at leveraging stronger ties between the American-owned team and the Italian manufacturer, Haas faced ongoing challenges in realising performance improvements during the ground effect era.

The decision to move away from Ferrari's in-wash sidepod concept to embrace a new design philosophy, reminiscent of Red Bull's downwash idea, did not yield the anticipated on-track success.

Simone Resta has left Haas as the team exodus continues

Guenther Steiner was replaced as Haas team principal on Wednesday

What next for Resta?

While Haas struggled with tyre-related issues, particularly in races, their qualifying pace often went unrewarded. As Resta steps away from Haas, speculation surrounds his future endeavours.

Although there's no official confirmation from Ferrari about Resta's next role, the possibility of a return to the F1 organisation under Fred Vasseur's restructuring plan is on the table.

Additionally, some rumours link Resta to a potential role at Sauber, where he previously worked under the Alfa Romeo banner.

The Sauber team is currently gearing up for the arrival of Audi in 2026, making Resta's wealth of experience a potential asset.

