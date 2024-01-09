Mercedes facing nightmare Hamilton situation as FIA boss takes SAVAGE swipe at F1 - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 9 January 2024 23:57

Mercedes' apparent plans for an 'insurance policy' in case Lewis Hamilton decides to retire appear to have been scuppered with the exit from the Formula 1 fold of Nyck de Vries.

'I know who is attacking me' - FIA president takes stunning swipe at F1

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said that 'the day we wake up without the FIA will never come', as tensions between the sport's governing body and Formula 1 Management continue to boil over.

Ferrari use Leclerc to tease new F1 car launch

Ferrari are clearly excited about showing off their new challenger for the 2024 season, and have used Charles Leclerc to count down to their reveal date.

F1 star 'very high up' Audi list for shock team switch

Formula 1 journalist Lawrence Barretto has revealed that Alpine driver Esteban Ocon could be 'very high up' on Audi's list of potential drivers for 2026.

McLaren show off unusual notes left to F1 legend

McLaren have shared a collection of motivational notes that were left on James Hunt's steering wheel in a series of historic Formula 1 pictures.

