McLaren show off unusual notes left to F1 legend

Sam Cook

Tuesday 9 January 2024 14:57

McLaren have shared a collection of motivational notes that were left on James Hunt's steering wheel in a series of historic Formula 1 pictures.

Hunt is largely regarded to be one of the most talented racing drivers of his generation, and his 1976 world championship title win is etched in Formula 1 history.

The Brit's battles with the late Niki Lauda captivated the world, and were later turned into the hit film Rush, which was nominated for two Golden Globes and four BAFTAs in 2014.

Across seven seasons in the sport, Hunt managed 10 grand prix victories, before carving out a successful commentary career alongside legendary broadcaster Murray Walker.

The former world champion unfortunately passed away in 1993 aged just 45, having suffered a heart attack.

Niki Lauda and James Hunt shared a historic rivalry in the mid 70s

James Hunt claimed the 1976 world championship title with McLaren

Hunt's pre-race rituals

Now, McLaren have revealed some messages of support that were stuck to Hunt's steering wheel during his time at McLaren to motivate him ahead of races.

One note reads: "There may only be four corners here, but you still need brakes!"

While another says: "Dear James - you''l be happy to know, nothing's new. Go to it Dad!!"

Incredible handwritten notes!



Found in the cockpit of James Hunt's car before some of his races... pic.twitter.com/evflx7ENmb — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 8, 2024

