Former F1 star in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

Dan Ripley

Friday 5 January 2024 13:57

Former Formula 1 star Wilson Fittipaldi Jr. is currently in hospital having suffered a cardiac arrest on Christmas Day.

Fittipaldi is the brother of two-time F1 champion Emerson, and featured in 38 grands prix between 1972 and 1975.

Fittipaldi's condition was confirmed by his wife on Thursday following the incident on December 25, which is also the Brazilian's birthday, that has left the 80-year-old sedated following the major health scare.

"During dinner, he choked on a piece of meat and suffered a lack of oxygen followed by cardiac arrest," his wife posted on his Instagram account.

"He was resuscitated and is now sedated and intubated, we are waiting for him to wake up.

“He has a difficult post-surgical history of returning post-sedative, one day at a time, let’s wait."

Fittipaldi's son Christian, also a former F1 driver, was also at his bedside in hospital.

Wilson Fittipaldi is the brother of two-time world champion Emerson (above)

Grandnephew Pietro Fittipaldi also made two starts for the Haas team in 2020

Hopes of recovery

Aside from grabbing three career points at a time when only the top six scored, Fittipaldi played a major role in setting up the only ever Brazilian team to compete in the sport, Fittipaldi-Copersucar.

Emerson joined the team which competed from 1975 to 1982, collecting three podiums and 44 points along the way.

His wife added: “Yesterday I received countless phone calls and kind messages of support for the whole family.

“I appreciate all the messages, I know they are the ones that give us strength in this very difficult time. Continue the positive vibes of health and restoration for Wilsinho. God will make the best!”

