Verstappen snubs Perez in savage F1 team-mate decision

Dan Ripley

Friday 5 January 2024 09:57

Max Verstappen has ignored his current Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in favour of other F1 stars on the grid after being asked to name a dream team.

Verstappen has been team-mates with the Mexican since 2021, winning the drivers' championship in the three seasons they have been paired at Red Bull.

Their relationship though has slowly deteriorated since 2022, with the Dutchman refusing to help the Mexican to grab second place in the title race that season, while he was left fuming last year after losing out to Perez who triumphed at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - his current last win.

Now Verstappen has elected against Perez when he was asked who he would pick as a team boss to race alongside him in a fantasy grand prix lineup.

Instead, Verstappen picked his good friend and rising McLaren star Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen (second right) celebrates winning the Japanese Grand Prix in 2023 from McLaren stars Lando Norris (left) and Oscar Piastri (right)

Verstappen elected not to select his current Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are good friends away from the track

High praise for McLaren stars

He told AMuS: "I would choose Lando. He's still young, with a long career ahead of him. And he can also be very, very fast."

When pressed on who he would pick if he could not race, Verstappen also admitted that Lando Norris's team-mate Oscar Piastri would be considered - explaining how the combination in youth and speed earns him the vote.

"I would take Lando and Oscar," he added. "So the McLaren pairing. Both are good. Lando is just a bit older than Oscar. I think Oscar is a fast rookie.

"He still has things to learn and can improve his race pace, for example. But from what I see, he's a smart guy. He will win his races."

