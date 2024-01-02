close global

F1 News Today: Horner admits FREE Red Bull drive offers as team-mate battle intensifies

Christian Horner has said that F1 drivers have been offering to drive for Red Bull for free in a desperate bid to land a competitive drive.

Sainz plans to 'bite' Leclerc as Ferrari battle intensifies

Carlos Sainz has acknowledged the need to strategically choose his battles when competing with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, emphasizing moments to "bite" and instances requiring self-control.

Hamilton admits greater Mercedes role in bid to develop W15

Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes F1 team are intensifying efforts to ensure the W15 model delivers strong performances in the upcoming 2024 season.

Chandhok makes surprise ‘best driver’ claim

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has made a surprise claim while talking about who he feels is the best driver on the grid.

Landmark F1 race dominates best grand prix of 2023

Despite there being 22 races only three drivers walked away from the F1 podium in 2023 as a grand prix winner..

F1 Standings

