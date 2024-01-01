Horner reveals F1 drivers have been offering to drive Red Bull for free

Cal Gaunt

Monday 1 January 2024 12:57

Christian Horner has said that F1 drivers have been offering to drive for Red Bull for free.

Red Bull asserted absolute dominance throughout the 2023 season, securing victory in 21 out of 22 races, with only Carlos Sainz's win at the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari interrupting their flawless campaign.

With Max Verstappen clinching his third consecutive drivers' title and Red Bull comfortably retaining the constructors' championship, the future of Sergio Perez remains in doubt.

And Horner admits that with a number of drivers out of contract in 2024, some have offered up their services in return for no payment.

Christian Horner is happy with the Red Bull stable

Drivers are queuing up to drive for Red Bull and some have even offered their services for free

Horner: There are no guarantees

"2024 is a big year," Horner told Sky Sports. "A lot of drivers' contracts are coming to a close. We've got great talent in our own stable. Of course the car is very attractive for other drivers to want to be in."

When questioned about parallels to Ayrton Senna's offer to drive for Williams without payment back in the early 1990s, Horner confirmed that similar gestures had been made.

"There's been a little bit of that, but there's no guarantees of anything.

"Checo is our driver. If he does well, we'll want to keep him for 2025, but it's all about how he performs in relation to his team-mate."

READ MORE: F1 team confirms ANOTHER new 'bold' name change