Ex-F1 team boss irked by failed bid to sign Piastri

Former Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer has suggested that the team's Oscar Piastri situation could have taken a different turn.

Piastri, a major talking point in 2022, rejected Alpine's promotion, opting to drive for McLaren in 2023.

The dispute over his services led to a Contract Recognition Board case, won by McLaren.

Szafnauer, speaking candidly with Peter Windsor, indicated that English courts might not have facilitated Piastri's exit as easily.

Oscar Piastri rejected the chance to become an Alpine driver in 2022

Instead he joined McLaren where he won Rookie of the Year in 2023

Szafnauer: We performed, Oscar didn't

“We definitely performed the contract,” Szafnauer said. "There’s a CRB test that landed on the side of Oscar and McLaren.

"But that’s not the only test and had we tested the contract in the English courts, because it was governed by English law, the outcome could have been much different than the CRB.

“We performed, Oscar didn’t. From a CRB perspective there was an out, but from an English law perspective it could have been different.

“But the decision was made to not continue the fight and just let it be as it is. And that’s okay, that was a decision that I didn’t make, that was a decision that was made for me, but I wish Oscar well.”

