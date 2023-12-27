F1 boss reveals how sport is becoming 'more like IndyCar'

Chris Deeley

Zak Brown has claimed that Formula 1 is becoming closer to IndyCar in terms of competition, with a large group of drivers and teams capable of challenging for a race win.

The McLaren boss backed the sport to become more competitive in the coming seasons, predicting that 'rarely' will one driver run away with the championship.

For all of Brown's enthusiasm, 19 of last season's 22 races were won by the same driver, with only one race win being claimed outside the Red Bull team - although McLaren's Oscar Piastri put an asterisk on that number with a sprint race victory in Qatar.

That Red Bull domination looks unlikely to change in the near future, with the current champions expected to be comfortably on top until regulation changes after the 2025 season.

Brown: It would be different if Max slipped on a banana peel

"If you look at the timesheets even these teams that are ninth and 10th [in the standings] are a threat for Q3," Brown said. "For the championship, it's probably going to be the same cast of characters, but I think Formula 1 is going to get more competitive.

"I think it's going to be more like IndyCar where there's a lot of drivers that can win at any one time and rarely someone runs away with the championship.

"If Max had slipped on a banana peel, the championship would have looked quite a bit different with how many people have been on the podium, how many people are finished second.

"I'm anticipating that getting closer and I think it'll be great for the sport, that there won't be this level of dominance and it'll be like seven, eight drivers that can win in any one weekend. That'll be awesome for the sport and I think that's where we're headed."

