Historic F1 race in danger as Verstappen makes exciting 2024 prediction - GPFans F1 Recap
Formula 1 Group CEO Stefano Domenicali has said that the future of Monza as the host of the Italian Grand Prix is up in the air, unless the track can implement some key new updates.
Verstappen expects 'not stupid' F1 rivals to take a step closer in 2024
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen is not expecting the level of dominance that he and Red Bull had in 2023 to repeat itself, saying that his rivals are likely to get closer.
F1 winner makes savage jibe at Perez over huge 'mistake'
Former Formula 1 race winner Gerhard Berger has slammed a 'beginner' mistake from Sergio Perez which let Charles Leclerc past him on the final lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Verstappen reveals Vettel inspiration after third F1 championship
Max Verstappen has revealed that watching Sebastian Vettel lift the FIA Formula 1 drivers' championship trophy spurred him on to one day follow in the German's footsteps.
McLaren chief credits turnaround to one 'outstanding' figure
Reflecting on McLaren's 2023 Formula 1 season, CEO Zak Brown has credited team principal Andrea Stella with turning around the team's fortunes.
