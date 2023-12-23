McLaren give final astonishing display to cap off excellent F1 season

Sam Cook

Saturday 23 December 2023 16:57

McLaren have managed to get their whole team together at their Woking-based headquarters for a stunning photo in the shape of the brand's logo.

CEO Zak Brown, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were all present as they produced the masterpiece ahead of a Christmas shutdown.

The stunning results were crafted using markers to show each team member where they needed to stand in order to make the shape of the logo.

It follows a season in which the team managed to craft an incredible turnaround, becoming the biggest threat to Red Bull's supreme dominance at the end of the season, despite looking very slow in the early stages of 2023.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri formed a brilliant partnership in 2023

Andrea Stella and Zak Brown have led McLaren's resurgence

McLaren's Christmas cracker

There was even time for a cheesy Christmas joke from Brown, who thanked staff for all of their hard work in an open letter earlier this week.

"Has anyone heard one of my good jokes?" He asked the gathering crowd over a loudspeaker.

"That's a wrap, I've been told."

READ MORE: F1 star Piastri sparks intense debate with latest social media post