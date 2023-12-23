McLaren give final astonishing display to cap off excellent F1 season
McLaren have managed to get their whole team together at their Woking-based headquarters for a stunning photo in the shape of the brand's logo.
CEO Zak Brown, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were all present as they produced the masterpiece ahead of a Christmas shutdown.
The stunning results were crafted using markers to show each team member where they needed to stand in order to make the shape of the logo.
In it together.
Whatever it takes. #McLaren 🧡
It follows a season in which the team managed to craft an incredible turnaround, becoming the biggest threat to Red Bull's supreme dominance at the end of the season, despite looking very slow in the early stages of 2023.
McLaren's Christmas cracker
There was even time for a cheesy Christmas joke from Brown, who thanked staff for all of their hard work in an open letter earlier this week.
"Has anyone heard one of my good jokes?" He asked the gathering crowd over a loudspeaker.
"That's a wrap, I've been told."
Getting together as a team! 🧡#McLaren
